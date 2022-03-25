V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VGID remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 6,278,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,585,961. V Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get V Group alerts:

About V Group (Get Rating)

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.