Vabble (VAB) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $30,424.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00112538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.