Vai (VAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,508.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Vai has a market cap of $52.02 million and approximately $12,508.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

