Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.69. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
