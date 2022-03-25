Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.69. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.