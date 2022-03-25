Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $351.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.