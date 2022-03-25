Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $38.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $34.95. Valneva shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

