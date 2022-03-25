Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.83. The company had a trading volume of 946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.