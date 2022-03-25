Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

