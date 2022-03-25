Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.43. 6,736,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.