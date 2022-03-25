Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $91.16 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.