Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.71. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.02 and a twelve month high of $218.11.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.