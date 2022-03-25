Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.71. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.02 and a twelve month high of $218.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
