Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,789,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,579. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.