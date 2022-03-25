Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $109,946,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.