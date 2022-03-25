Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.16. The company had a trading volume of 395,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

