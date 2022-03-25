Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 76,433.3% in March

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 76,433.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $12,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $93.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

