Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,104.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

VFVA traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $107.99. 26,590 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.