Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 47,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.63 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

