Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. 4,142,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

