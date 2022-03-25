Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 8.2%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. 644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000.
About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
