VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.57. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,493,438 shares.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $424.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.