Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

