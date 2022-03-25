Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.39. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1,146 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.