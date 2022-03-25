Venus Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Venus has a market cap of $120.48 million and $14.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $9.90 or 0.00022322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.28 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.