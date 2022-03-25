Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

