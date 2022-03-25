Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.01 and last traded at 17.26. Approximately 339,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 229,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.81.

VGCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC started coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.99.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

