Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Up 4.7%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 9.79 and last traded at 9.79. Approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.45 and its 200 day moving average is 9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $17,228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

