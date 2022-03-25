Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,436,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 935,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 202,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

