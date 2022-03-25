VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 536.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 1,228,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,353. VirExit Technologies has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.06.

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

