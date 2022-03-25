Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The company has a market cap of $417.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

