VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.22. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,088,341 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 156.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 853.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 424,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

