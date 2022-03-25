Vivid Coin (VIVID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $625.00

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 118.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,187.33 and approximately $625.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 146.7% higher against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 584.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

