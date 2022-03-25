VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

