Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.07) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.23).

LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 124.86 ($1.64). 16,693,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,856,250. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.72. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

