Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

