Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 25,153 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
