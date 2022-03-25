Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 25,153 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.