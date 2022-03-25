W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

NYSE:GWW opened at $501.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.08 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

