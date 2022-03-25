Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.66) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
Warehouses De Pauw stock remained flat at $$36.27 during trading on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
