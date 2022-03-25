Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $37.42

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $38.23. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 1,326 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

