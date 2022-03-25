Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,777.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $512,809.68 and approximately $69,777.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.72 or 0.00247220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002410 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

