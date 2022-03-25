Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.65 and traded as low as $19.05. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 77,627 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

