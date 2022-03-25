WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $611.92 million and $48.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,844,130,471 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,121,195 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

