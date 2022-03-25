Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.75.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

W stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $354.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

