WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 1.9%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €5.34 ($5.87) and last traded at €5.34 ($5.87). Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.24 ($5.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.26 and its 200-day moving average is €5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,340.00.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

