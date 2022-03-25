WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

