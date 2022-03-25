Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Information Services (ISV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Information Services (TSE: ISV):

3/17/2022 – Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Information Services was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

2/22/2022 – Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

