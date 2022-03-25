Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charah Solutions (CHRA)

Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Charah Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/24/2022 – Charah Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. "

CHRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

