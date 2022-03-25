Wells Fargo & Company Increases Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target to $7.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 286,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.