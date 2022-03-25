Wells Fargo & Company Trims Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price to $105.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 273.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

