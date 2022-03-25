Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $4.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.21% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

