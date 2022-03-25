Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

