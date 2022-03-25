Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.
